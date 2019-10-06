5 years ago — 2014

Fiberstar Bio-Ingredient Technologies of Eau Claire is one of seven small high-tech businesses in the state that each will receive a $75,000 grant to commercialize their operations.

10 years ago — 2009

A central Wisconsin couple who prayed rather than seek medical care for their 11-year-old dying daughter are sentenced to six months in jail and 10 years probation in the girl’s death.

20 years ago — 1999

The merger of Ameritech and SBC Communications is approved by the Federal Communications Commission.

35 years ago — 1984

Nearly 75 percent of Wisconsin residents want a state lottery, a poll finds.