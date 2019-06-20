5 years ago — 2014
Shane Schernitz of Eau Claire earns a black belt in karate in less than a year after receiving a kidney transplant.
10 years ago — 2009
Racheal Pintens gave birth June 10 to a son in Barron while her husband, Nate, stationed in Baghdad, watched the event via a secure webcast.
20 years ago — 1999
Hailing the Serb pullout from Kosovo, President Bill Clinton vows to move swiftly to prevent future religious and ethnic conflicts.
35 years ago — 1984
The Eau Claire Landmarks Commission votes to reject a request by Chicago and Northwestern Railroad to demolish its 91-year-old depot on Putnam Street.