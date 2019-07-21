5 years ago — 2014
The Altoona school board votes to put a $23 million referendum on the Nov. 4 ballot to build a new elementary school and refurbish existing education buildings.
10 years ago — 2009
Two groups opposing a sand mine and processing plant in Chippewa County ask the state to resist what they claim is an effort by Canadian Sand & Proppants to weaken air permit requirements.
20 years ago — 1999
Chippewa County District Attorney Tim Scobie says he won’t consider criminal charges resulting from Motley Crue’s Rock Fest performance, which included topless women and simulated sex acts.
35 years ago — 1984
Vanessa Williams is asked to step down as Miss America after nude photos of her in intimate positions surface.