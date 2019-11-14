5 years ago — 2014
Postal carriers protest facility closures that include the Eau Claire mail distribution center at 3510 Hogarth St., which the U.S. Postal Service said will be shuttered on July 11.
10 years ago — 2009
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, a Democrat, ends weeks of speculation by announcing his candidacy for governor in 2010.
20 years ago — 1999
The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library reopens after being closed for renovations for two weeks.
35 years ago — 1984
Nine local men are indicted on federal firearms charges as the result of an undercover operation.