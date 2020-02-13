5 years ago — 2015

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., asks the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate three deaths and reports of prescription drug abuse at the Tomah VA Medical Center.

10 years ago — 2010

Supporters of a charter school for the arts in the Eau Claire school district want to apply for a $175,000 a year state grant to plan the program.

20 years ago — 2000

“Peanuts” cartoonist Charles Schulz dies at age 77 on the day his final new strip is published.

35 years ago — 1985

Former UW-Eau Claire coach Bill Zorn is honored by the Eau Claire Rotary Club for his 60 years as a Rotarian.