5 years ago — 2014
Brock Holman of Eau Claire North wins the championship in the wheelchair shot put at the WIAA track and field state meet in La Crosse.
10 years ago — 2009
A group opposing Eau Claire County’s plan for a new jail is asking that a larger justice center be built outside the downtown area, but county officials say that would cost more than $100 million.
20 years ago — 1999
Fromer U.N. chief Boutros Boutros-Ghali says the United States was largely responsible for failed U.N. peacekeeping missions in Bosnia, Somalia and Rwanda.
35 years ago — 1984
Democratic Party leaders are pressuring Gary Hart and Jesse Jackson to drop out of the race for the party’s presidential nomination, clearing the way for Walter Mondale.