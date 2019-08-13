5 years ago — 2014
Eric Anderson, Eric Goplin, Cole Vryens, David Ellringer, Scott Graham and Aaron Ellringer — most of whom are from Eau Claire — take second out of 181 teams at the Kubb World Championship in Sweden.
10 years ago — 2009
Former Chippewa Falls City Administrator Ronald Singel files a federal lawsuit claiming the city damaged his professional reputation by disclosing his alleged “performance deficiencies” without giving him an opportunity to refute them.
20 years ago — 1999
The Wisconsin American Legion names state Sen. Rod Moen, D-Whitehall, legislator of the year.
35 years ago — 1984
Dale Stotesbury is promoted to deputy chief in charge of training for the Eau Claire Fire Department.