5 years ago — 2014
George Strait is named entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.
10 years ago — 2009
Despite pleas from employees and students, the Eau Claire school board votes to eliminate more than 40 full-time-equivalent positions to fill a projected $4.1 million budget shortfall for 2009-10.
20 years ago — 1999
Eau Claire school district voters approve a three-part referendum to spend an additional $43.1 million on facilities, technology and maintenance in the district.
35 years ago — 1984
Members of the local Vietnam Veterans of America chapter hold a 54-hour vigil in downtown Eau Claire to recognize the 2,500 U.S. servicemen still listed as missing in action in Southeast Asia.