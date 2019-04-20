5 years ago — 2014
A new area business, Home for a Hen, teaches people about raising chickens.
10 years ago — 2009
Fall Creek sisters Bethany and Rebekah Van Goor win $10,000 on the TV show “America’s Funniest Home Videos” for a home video depicting them rescuing a squirrel.
20 years ago — 1999
Fifteen people die in a mass shooting at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo.
35 years ago — 1984
U.S. Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Osseo, predicts President Ronald Reagan will be re-elected, but he believes Reagan will step down during his second term to allow Vice President George Bush to become president.