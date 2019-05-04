5 years ago — 2014

Idea, a new business offering renovated furniture and other items, opens in downtown Chippewa Falls.

10 years ago — 2009

The Menomonie City Council grants a wholesale beer license to Lucette Brewing Co., 910 Hudson Road, at the former site of a bike shop.

20 years ago — 1999

The Kaiser Lumber building on Menomonie Street likely will be designated a landmark, saving it from demolition.

35 years ago — 1984

A report that Iran might be building atomic weapons stirs fears about the Middle East.