5 years ago — 2014
Idea, a new business offering renovated furniture and other items, opens in downtown Chippewa Falls.
10 years ago — 2009
The Menomonie City Council grants a wholesale beer license to Lucette Brewing Co., 910 Hudson Road, at the former site of a bike shop.
20 years ago — 1999
The Kaiser Lumber building on Menomonie Street likely will be designated a landmark, saving it from demolition.
35 years ago — 1984
A report that Iran might be building atomic weapons stirs fears about the Middle East.