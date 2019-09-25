5 years ago — 2014
The Eau Claire Waterways and Parks Commission votes unanimously to support the creation of a community garden in Fairfax Park.
10 years ago — 2009
President Barack Obama says Iran is speeding down a path to confrontation and demands it quickly “come clean” on all nuclear efforts.
20 years ago — 1999
Thailand says it will close the last camp for refugees from Laos — who are mainly Hmong — by the end of the year.
35 years ago — 1984
The city will develop a proposal for a tax increment financing district for the planned Oakwood Hills mall.