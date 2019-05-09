5 years ago — 2014

For the first time, Fairfax Park Pool will open a week early, starting May 24, and stay open a week later, closing Labor Day weekend.

10 years ago — 2009

Media reports indicate former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre might sign with the Minnesota Vikings.

20 years ago — 1999

China breaks off arms control talks with the U.S. to protest NATO’s bombing of its embassy in Yugoslavia.

35 years ago — 1984

Warsaw Pact nations are expected to follow the Soviet Union’s lead and boycott the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.