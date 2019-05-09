5 years ago — 2014
For the first time, Fairfax Park Pool will open a week early, starting May 24, and stay open a week later, closing Labor Day weekend.
10 years ago — 2009
Media reports indicate former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre might sign with the Minnesota Vikings.
20 years ago — 1999
China breaks off arms control talks with the U.S. to protest NATO’s bombing of its embassy in Yugoslavia.
35 years ago — 1984
Warsaw Pact nations are expected to follow the Soviet Union’s lead and boycott the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.