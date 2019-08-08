5 years ago — 2014
UW-Stout Chancellor Charles Sorensen, 73, will retire after 26 years of leading the university.
10 years ago — 2009
A cool summer has attendance at the Fairfax Park swimming pool down 27 percent compared with the previous year.
20 years ago — 1999
Gov. Tommy Thompson says he’d consider taking a Cabinet position if Republican George W. Bush is elected president.
35 years ago — 1984
U.S. track and field athlete Carl Lewis earns a third gold medal at the Los Angeles Olympics by winning the 200-meter dash.