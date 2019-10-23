5 years ago — 2014
Robert Bogard of Stanley discusses recently winning $1 million in the Powerball lottery.
10 years ago — 2009
A rural Boyceville woman is jailed for failure to appear in municipal court on a citation related to the late return of two library books she kept for 1½ years.
20 years ago — 1999
Eau Claire City Council members are divided over whether to give up Lee Street Park for a new elementary school to replace Boyd School.
35 years ago — 1984
The Jackson County Board votes to build a new jail next to the current courthouse.