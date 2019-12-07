5 years ago — 2014
Korey Dropkin and Sarah Anderson of Plymouth, Minn., take the National Mixed Doubles title at the Eau Claire Curling Club.
10 years ago — 2009
Altoona school district voters will decide in a spring referendum whether to exceed state-imposed revenue limits by $1.25 million in each of the next four school years.
20 years ago — 1999
The owners of Car City, an auto dealership in the town of Hallie, plan to relocate to the intersection of Interstate 94 and Highway 93.
35 years ago — 1984
An estimated 10,000 U.S. physicians have phony foreign medical degrees, a congressional inquiry finds.