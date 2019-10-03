5 years ago — 2014
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild will perform a Mel Brooks comedic classic, “Young Frankenstein.”
10 years ago — 2009
Former Eau Claire Memorial soccer players Andrea Hull, Lisa Marco, Alli Kishaba, Michelle Shannon and Richelle Shannon are all playing for the UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer team.
20 years ago — 1999
Money to turn the Northern Center in Chippewa Falls into a special-needs prison is in the latest state budget deal.
35 years ago — 1984
The traveling Daily Brothers Circus fails to arrive for scheduled performances in Turtle Lake and New Auburn.