5 years ago — 2014
Menomonie native Mary Winnefeld and her husband, Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., are honored with the USO’s Distinguished Service Award.
10 years ago — 2009
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Brian Levin-Stankevich instructs the committee planning a new student center to proceed with a site option that will preserve the Council Oak Tree by shifting the building to the east toward Phillips Science Hall.
20 years ago — 1999
Local officials say residents shouldn’t panic because of fears about the Y2K computer bug.
35 years ago — 1984
An arbitrator rejects Eau Claire County’s attempt to require union employees to pay half their health insurance costs.