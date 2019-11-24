5 years ago — 2014
Under pressure from President Barack Obama, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel submits his resignation.
10 years ago — 2009
News of Somali men in Minneapolis being recruited into alleged terrorist organizations doesn’t resonate in Barron, where between 500 and 600 Somalis work, almost all at the Jennie-O Turkey Store processing facility.
20 years ago — 1999
Entertainer and talk-show host Rosie O’Donnell, who favors gun control, will no longer be a spokeswoman for Kmart, which sells guns.
35 years ago — 1984
William J. Schroeder, 52, of Indiana, becomes the second person to receive a permanent artificial heart.