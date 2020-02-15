5 years ago — 2015
Construction on a new $5.6 million sports complex at Stanley-Boyd High School will begin in the spring; the first phase, a new track and football field, is slated to be completed in fall 2016.
10 years ago — 2010
Relatives of convicted murderer Jimmy Baldwin, released by mistake the previous month from the Stanley prison, say he spent about a week in Milwaukee wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.
20 years ago — 2000
Lisa Stark and Michael D. O’Brien survive a three-way primary for an Eau Claire County judicial seat, besting another candidate also named Mike O’Brien.
35 years ago — 1985
PaFoua Yang, 16, of Eau Claire meets President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan at the White House as part of the U.S. Senate Youth Program.