5 years ago — 2015
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wins his second NFL Most Valuable Player award, while former UW-Madison standout and current Houston Texan J.J. Watt is named the league’s top defensive player.
10 years ago — 2010
The Township Fire Department opens a new station at 5333 W. Cameron St.
20 years ago — 2000
The current economic expansion has lasted 107 months, a record in U.S. history.
35 years ago — 1985
Buffalo Memorial Hospital in Mondovi is renamed Buffalo Medical Center.