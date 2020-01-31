5 years ago — 2015

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wins his second NFL Most Valuable Player award, while former UW-Madison standout and current Houston Texan J.J. Watt is named the league’s top defensive player.

10 years ago — 2010

The Township Fire Department opens a new station at 5333 W. Cameron St.

20 years ago — 2000

The current economic expansion has lasted 107 months, a record in U.S. history.

35 years ago — 1985

Buffalo Memorial Hospital in Mondovi is renamed Buffalo Medical Center.