5 years ago — 2015
A crew from MAVTV’s new show, “American Built,” conducts interviews and shoots video at Cardinal Manufacturing, a student-run business at Eleva-Strum Central High School, for an upcoming program.
10 years ago — 2010
Faculty at UW System campuses in Eau Claire and Superior could be the first to form unions, under a new law giving academic workers that right, organizers say.
20 years ago — 2000
The 98 percent graduation rate for Eau Claire high school students tops the state average of 89 percent.
35 years ago — 1985
Soviet President Konstantin Chernenko dies at 73; he will be succeeded by Mikhail Gorbachev, 54, the Politburo’s youngest member.