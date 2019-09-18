5 years ago — 2014
The proposed 2014-15 Eau Claire school district budget would boost the amount of money collected from local taxpayers by nearly 6 percent, an effort to preserve existing staff and programs amid less state aid and rising costs.
10 years ago — 2009
Atlas Resin Proppants announces plans to build a roughly $20 million plant just north of Merrillan in Jackson County similar to its facility near Taylor.
20 years ago — 1999
University of Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne becomes the Big Ten Conference’s career leader in rushing yards.
35 years ago — 1984
A U.S. Senate committee votes to recommend passing a 35-year-old treaty outlawing genocide; Sen. William Proxmire, D-Wis., has made 3,000 speeches in the Senate backing the treaty.