5 years ago — 2015

Joe Niese, 37, is named the new head librarian at Chippewa Falls Public Library.

10 years ago — 2010

Members of the Eau Claire-based 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry arrive at Volk Field in Camp Douglas after a year-long deployment to Iraq.

20 years ago — 2000

The Eau Claire City Council approves developer John Mogensen’s plan to convert the former Randall School into apartments.

35 years ago — 1985

Gerald Biese will step down as executive director of the L.E. Phillips Career Development Center after 16½ years.