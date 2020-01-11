5 years ago — 2015
Joe Niese, 37, is named the new head librarian at Chippewa Falls Public Library.
10 years ago — 2010
Members of the Eau Claire-based 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry arrive at Volk Field in Camp Douglas after a year-long deployment to Iraq.
20 years ago — 2000
The Eau Claire City Council approves developer John Mogensen’s plan to convert the former Randall School into apartments.
35 years ago — 1985
Gerald Biese will step down as executive director of the L.E. Phillips Career Development Center after 16½ years.