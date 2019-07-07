5 years ago — 2014

A video of Rice Lake logger Garrett Smith helping a black bear remove a rusty milk can from its head becomes a YouTube sensation.

10 years ago — 2009

Canadian Sand & Proppants does not have funding in place to begin construction on a sand processing facility in Chippewa Falls.

20 years ago — 1999

It’s estimated that a July 4 storm in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area destroyed 12.5 million trees.

35 years ago — 1984

Government statistics show Americans are living longer; the average life expectancy is 74.2 years.