5 years ago — 2014

Mike Arntz, 48, donates 70 percent of his liver to his 22-year-old nephew.

10 years ago — 2009

Gov. Jim Doyle and other government officials respond angrily to Chrysler’s bankruptcy plan to close its Kenosha engine plant by the end of the next year.

20 years ago — 1999

Police arrest a 17-year-old Eau Claire girl, saying she was involved with a bomb threat that closed schools a day earlier.

35 years ago — 1984

More than 2,000 people hear British pop band Thompson Twins perform at the UW-Eau Claire Arena.