5 years ago — 2014
Mike Arntz, 48, donates 70 percent of his liver to his 22-year-old nephew.
10 years ago — 2009
Gov. Jim Doyle and other government officials respond angrily to Chrysler’s bankruptcy plan to close its Kenosha engine plant by the end of the next year.
20 years ago — 1999
Police arrest a 17-year-old Eau Claire girl, saying she was involved with a bomb threat that closed schools a day earlier.
35 years ago — 1984
More than 2,000 people hear British pop band Thompson Twins perform at the UW-Eau Claire Arena.