5 years ago — 2014
Gina Cruciani will play Belle in an Eau Claire Children’s Theatre production of “Beauty and the Beast.”
10 years ago — 2009
The Milt Lunda Memorial Arena indoor ice rink opens in Black River Falls, capping a $6.1 million effort to renovate the Jackson County Fairground facilities.
20 years ago — 1999
An Eau Claire County Board committee OKs a plan to trim the board from 29 to 25 members.
35 years ago — 1984
One-month-old Baby Fae, who made medical history after receiving a baboon heart transplant, dies in California.