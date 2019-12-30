5 years ago — 2014
After 11 years in business together, Dianne Jones and Sharon Muenich close their Chippewa Falls furniture shop, Gently Kissed Treasures.
10 years ago — 2009
For the first time, Bruce Mound Winter Sports Area in southwestern Clark County has a chairlift to transport skiers and snowboarders back to the top of the runs.
20 years ago — 1999
Russian President Boris Yeltsin resigns, allowing Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to become president.
35 years ago — 1984
The Civil Aeronautics Board, which has regulated the airline industry for 46 years, is officially shut down by the federal government.