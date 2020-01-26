5 years ago — 2015
The first year of the Northwest Wisconsin Winter Fest and Games in Altoona draws nearly 7,200 people over three days.
10 years ago — 2010
Amid concerns about costs, a slim majority of the Eau Claire City Council decides not to designate Thorp Drive, which is only a block long, as a pedestrian mall.
20 years ago — 2000
Chippewa Valley lawmakers are disappointed the region isn’t part of a high-speed rail plan proposed by Gov. Tommy Thompson.
35 years ago — 1985
Ailing Soviet President Konstantin Chernenko may voluntarily give up power.