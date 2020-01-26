5 years ago — 2015

The first year of the Northwest Wisconsin Winter Fest and Games in Altoona draws nearly 7,200 people over three days.

10 years ago — 2010

Amid concerns about costs, a slim majority of the Eau Claire City Council decides not to designate Thorp Drive, which is only a block long, as a pedestrian mall.

20 years ago — 2000

Chippewa Valley lawmakers are disappointed the region isn’t part of a high-speed rail plan proposed by Gov. Tommy Thompson.

35 years ago — 1985

Ailing Soviet President Konstantin Chernenko may voluntarily give up power.