5 years ago — 2014
A Carson Park Centennial Celebration will be held to mark 100 years since the land for the park was deeded to the city of Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2009
Two city of Eau Claire employee unions agree to 1 percent pay and benefit boosts during each of the next two years, the smallest pay raise for those workers in recent history.
20 years ago — 1999
August’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate in the Eau Claire-Chippewa Falls metropolitan are was 2.8 percent, the second lowest ever.
35 years ago — 1984
The YMCAs and YWCAs in 12 Wisconsin communities claim that as nonprofits they are exempt from state sales tax.