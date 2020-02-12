5 years ago — 2015
Dennis Heyde, who owned the Fanny Hill restaurant and dinner theater for 26 years, announces the business will close Feb. 22.
10 years ago — 2010
Stanley Mayor David Jankoski says a meeting with Stanley prison officials represents “a new beginning” in repairing trust with residents after the recent escape of two inmates.
20 years ago — 2000
A survey finds nearly two-thirds of Brown County voters would support a sales tax to help fund renovations to Green Bay’s Lambeau Field.
35 years ago — 1985
The Eau Claire City Council approves a study for a proposed multipurpose coliseum, contingent upon county help in funding the study.