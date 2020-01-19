5 years ago — 2015
Al Weix of Eau Claire reflects on witnessing from a helicopter in 1965 the Selma to Montgomery, Ala., march in recognition of voting rights equality for blacks.
10 years ago — 2010
Wisconsin could become the 20th state to outlaw text messaging while driving for all motorists, under a bill approved by the Legislature.
20 years ago — 2000
Jim Carter, who at one time owned eight car dealerships, sells his last dealership, Jim Carter Ford in Eau Claire.
35 years ago — 1985
Inauguration festivities are canceled because of cold weather in Washington; President Ronald Reagan takes the other of office for his second term indoors.