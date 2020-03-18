5 years ago — 2015
It’s determined that a Feb. 26 fire at Lunda Construction in Black River Falls caused an estimated $2.7 million in damage.
10 years ago — 2010
Roberta Rasmus, Chippewa Falls school board president, recommends seeking the maximum property tax levy increase in an effort to avoid staff layoffs.
20 years ago — 2000
Bill P. Marquardt is arrested at a cabin near Fairchild; he is a suspect in the murder of his mother, Mary Jane Marquardt.
35 years ago — 1985
Midstate Airlines says it will end service to Eau Claire County Airport after just 4½ months.