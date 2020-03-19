5 years ago — 2015
The Eau Claire Regis boys basketball team falls to Whitefish Bay Dominican at the state tournament for the Ramblers’ only loss of the season.
10 years ago — 2010
A Durand man injured in a 2008 shooting incident is suing the manufacturer of the firearm and the sporting goods store that sold it to him.
20 years ago — 2000
The UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team loses the NCAA Division III national championship game to Calvin (Mich.) College in Salem, Va.
35 years ago — 1985
The U.S. Senate votes 55-45 to spend $1.5 billion to buy more MX nuclear missiles.