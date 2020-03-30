5 years ago — 2015
Dean R. Nelson of Mondovi earns a Carnegie Medal for coming to the rescue of 5-year-old Molli Ellis in a residential fire.
10 years ago — 2010
The 29 sisters of St. Bede Monastery will transfer to Minnesota, and the convent just south of Eau Claire will close.
20 years ago — 2000
During an interview in Eau Claire, Texas Gov. George W. Bush, the likely Republican presidential nominee, says he’s not inclined to increase grants for college students.
35 years ago — 1985
Lester Davis, executive vice president of Cray Research, is named the Chippewa Falls Citizen of the Year.