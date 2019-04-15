5 years ago — 2014
Andrew Mercil is elected president of the Menomonie City Council; Leslie Brown is elected vice president.
10 years ago — 2009
Many fondly remember John Sokup, longtime owner of Sokup's Market in downtown Chippewa Falls, upon his passing at age 79.
20 years ago — 1999
State Rep. Barbara Gronemus, D-Whitehall, said she expects to be back to work by mid-May after having quadruple bypass surgery.
35 years ago — 1984
Frank Regier, a kidnapped American professor, is rescued from his Shiite captors in Beirut, Lebanon.