5 years ago — 2014

Momentum West, an economic development organization based in the Chippewa Valley, announces Steve Jahn as its new executive director.

10 years ago — 2009

UW-Stout completes a nearly $4 million renovation of the Merle M. Price Commons dining hall.

20 years ago — 1999

All-day kindergarten begins for the first time in the Eau Claire school district this week.

35 years ago — 1984

President Ronald Reagan officially accepts his party’s nomination for a second term at the Republican National Convention in Dallas.