5 years ago — 2014
Momentum West, an economic development organization based in the Chippewa Valley, announces Steve Jahn as its new executive director.
10 years ago — 2009
UW-Stout completes a nearly $4 million renovation of the Merle M. Price Commons dining hall.
20 years ago — 1999
All-day kindergarten begins for the first time in the Eau Claire school district this week.
35 years ago — 1984
President Ronald Reagan officially accepts his party’s nomination for a second term at the Republican National Convention in Dallas.