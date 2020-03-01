5 years ago — 2015
UW-Madison’s Frank Kaminsky scores 31 points as the Badgers beat Michigan State to earn at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season men’s basketball title.
10 years ago — 2010
High school students who complete a new Wisconsin program to promote college attendance will be eligible for annual grants worth $250 to $2,500 for their first two years of college, Gov. Jim Doyle announces.
20 years ago — 2000
Silicon Graphics Inc. announces it will sell its Cray division to Tera Computer Co. of Seattle, which will take the Cray name.
35 years ago — 1985
President Ronald Reagan won’t interfere with the lifting of restraints on the sale of Japanese autos in the U.S.