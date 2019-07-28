5 years ago — 2014
Mixed-martial arts fighter Cully Butterfield, who trains in Eau Claire, is scheduled to compete in a World Series of Fighting event in Las Vegas.
10 years ago — 2009
The Eau Claire City Council approves an agreement with New York-based Genesis10 that will bring as many as 150 technology consulting jobs to the city.
20 years ago — 1999
The National Guard Armory in Eau Claire won’t be staffed on New Year’s Eve, despite worries about the consequences of the Y2K computer bug.
35 years ago — 1984
The XXIII Summer Olympics begin in Los Angeles.