5 years ago — 2014

Mixed-martial arts fighter Cully Butterfield, who trains in Eau Claire, is scheduled to compete in a World Series of Fighting event in Las Vegas.

10 years ago — 2009

The Eau Claire City Council approves an agreement with New York-based Genesis10 that will bring as many as 150 technology consulting jobs to the city.

20 years ago — 1999

The National Guard Armory in Eau Claire won’t be staffed on New Year’s Eve, despite worries about the consequences of the Y2K computer bug.

35 years ago — 1984

The XXIII Summer Olympics begin in Los Angeles.