5 years ago — 2015
In retail news, Target announces it’s ending a foray into Canada by closing 133 stores and cutting loose more than 17,000 employees in the country; Gap says it will close its location at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2010
Marlin Mueller and Dale Johnson of Eau Claire reach 100 years of barbering experience between them; the pair work at Main Street Hair Care.
20 years ago — 2000
The Rainforest Action Network will hold protests at Menards stores to pressure the chain to stop buying wood from old-growth forests.
35 years ago — 1985
U.S. Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Osseo, says the United States should drop investments in South Africa over time if the country doesn’t make changes to its apartheid policies.