5 years ago — 2014

Eighty percent of families responding to an Eau Claire school district survey grade the overall quality of their children’s school either an A or a B.

10 years ago — 2009

The Eau Claire City Council considers a $10 wheel tax to help pay for road projects.

20 years ago — 1999

John Danforth, a former Republican U.S. senator, will lead a probe into the deadly 1993 Branch Davidian siege in Waco, Texas.

35 years ago — 1984

An Indiana man is shot and killed after he shoots a State Patrol officer after a traffic stop near Black River Falls.