5 years ago — 2014
Eighty percent of families responding to an Eau Claire school district survey grade the overall quality of their children’s school either an A or a B.
10 years ago — 2009
The Eau Claire City Council considers a $10 wheel tax to help pay for road projects.
20 years ago — 1999
John Danforth, a former Republican U.S. senator, will lead a probe into the deadly 1993 Branch Davidian siege in Waco, Texas.
35 years ago — 1984
An Indiana man is shot and killed after he shoots a State Patrol officer after a traffic stop near Black River Falls.