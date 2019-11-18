5 years ago — 2014
Chippewa Falls-based Spectrum Industries, which builds desks, carts, lecterns and other equipment that allows for the use of modern technology, announces it will buy a vacant building that previously housed Pactiv to expand its operations.
10 years ago — 2009
State Sen. Pat Kreitlow, D-Chippewa Falls, and state Rep. Chris Danou, D-Trempealeau, are among the legislators working to change a 1957 law that prohibits farmers from selling unpasteurized milk directly to consumers.
20 years ago — 1999
Eau Claire County Judge Thomas Barland, a 32-year veteran of the bench, will retire at the end of his term the following summer.
35 years ago — 1984
McDonald’s says it will pass the 50 billion burger mark that week.