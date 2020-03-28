5 years ago — 2015
The Wisconsin Badgers advance to the Final Four in men’s basketball for the second straight year with a victory over Arizona.
10 years ago — 2010
After six months of work, Wisconsin prison officials have collected DNA from about a third of the thousands of offenders and ex-cons they missed over the past 17 years.
20 years ago — 2000
The Eau Claire County Board may consider an ordinance that would set minimum wages for agencies contracting with the county.
35 years ago — 1985
President Ronald Reagan becomes the first sitting president to visit the New York Stock Exchange, where he rings the opening bell.