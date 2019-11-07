5 years ago — 2014

Sioux Creek Silica has started construction on a new 940-acre sand mine and processing facility in the southeast corner of Barron County; company officials expect operations to begin the following spring.

10 years ago — 2009

The House of Representatives passes, by a 220-215 vote, health care overhaul legislation that would require virtually all Americans to obtain health insurance and create a government-run health insurance plan to help them do so.

20 years ago — 1999

A dispute over the use of student fees at UW-Madison reaches the U.S. Supreme Court.

35 years ago — 1984

Future presidential candidates will have to look good on TV or they might as well not run, defeated Democratic candidate Walter Mondale says.