5 years ago — 2015
Bill Maierhofer of Eau Claire, 65, reflects on climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa.
10 years ago — 2010
Eau Claire natives Kyle Button and Shay Rohde win a St. Cloud, Minn., radio station’s $75,000 wedding giveaway contest.
20 years ago — 2000
Three elementary school-age boys from Altoona are allowed by police to split $7,600 in unclaimed cash they found in the woods.
35 years ago — 1985
U.S. Labor Secretary Raymond Donovan resigns after a judge orders him to stand trial on fraud and larceny charges.