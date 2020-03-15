5 years ago — 2015

Bill Maierhofer of Eau Claire, 65, reflects on climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa.

10 years ago — 2010

Eau Claire natives Kyle Button and Shay Rohde win a St. Cloud, Minn., radio station’s $75,000 wedding giveaway contest.

20 years ago — 2000

Three elementary school-age boys from Altoona are allowed by police to split $7,600 in unclaimed cash they found in the woods.

35 years ago — 1985

U.S. Labor Secretary Raymond Donovan resigns after a judge orders him to stand trial on fraud and larceny charges.