5 years ago — 2014
Burger King announces an $11 billion deal to acquire Tim Hortons, a Canadian coffee and doughnut chain.
10 years ago — 2009
Sen. Edward M. Kennedy dies of brain cancer in Cape Cod, Mass.
20 years ago — 1999
Green Bay Packers President Bob Harlan says he’d rather renovate Lambeau Field in stages than build a new stadium.
35 years ago — 1984
Former GOP U.S. Rep. John Anderson, who ran for president in 1980 as an independent, will endorse Democratic nominee Walter Mondale of Minnesota.