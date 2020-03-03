5 years ago — 2015
UW-Eau Claire guard Tyson Kalien, a Chippewa Falls High School graduate, is named to the first-team All-WIAC men’s basketball team.
10 years ago — 2010
The potentially dangerous chemical Bisphenol-A will be banned in all cups sold in Wisconsin for young children, under a bill signed by Gov. Jim Doyle.
20 years ago — 2000
Wal-Mart will close all of its meat departments after butchers at one store in Texas vote to unionize.
35 years ago — 1985
A storm drops 14 inches of snow, paralyzing western Wisconsin.