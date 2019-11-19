5 years ago — 2014
Ninety UW-Stout employees are recognized for their years of service, including four who have been on staff for 40 years — Jafar Jafari, Janice Rasmussen, Mary Stasieluk and Debra Tenorio.
10 years ago — 2009
A grand opening is scheduled to celebrate the completion of a $1.57 million facelift at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire.
20 years ago — 1999
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is charged with hijacking and treason.
35 years ago — 1984
After 14 years of negotiations, Northern States Power Co. and the Lac Courte Oreilles Chippewa band reach an agreement over the use of the Chippewa Flowage.