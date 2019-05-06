5 years ago — 2014
Eau Claire Regis graduate John Mulligan assumes the role of interim president and CEO for Minneapolis-based Target.
10 years ago — 2009
Legislative leaders agree on a statewide workplace smoking ban, including bars and restaurants, but it likely won’t take effect until July 5, 2010.
20 years ago — 1999
Yugoslavian leader Slobodan Milosevic says he’s ready for peace talks if NATO stops its bombing.
35 years ago — 1984
Seven chemical companies agree to pay $180 million in an out-of-court settlement with Vietnam War veterans who say they suffered injuries from Agent Orange.