5 years ago — 2014
Chippewa Valley Museum director Susan McLeod will retire after 30 years.
10 years ago — 2009
After nearly a year backpacking in South America, Menomonie native and Arcadia High School graduate Molly Hillig will serve as a nurse at the U.S. Embassy in Bolivia.
20 years ago — 1999
The Eau Claire school board will present to the City Council a plan for building a school in Lee Street Park to replace Boyd School.
35 years ago — 1984
The Eau Claire City Council gives a tentative OK to a sidewalk construction policy.