5 years ago — 2014

Chippewa Valley Museum director Susan McLeod will retire after 30 years.

10 years ago — 2009

After nearly a year backpacking in South America, Menomonie native and Arcadia High School graduate Molly Hillig will serve as a nurse at the U.S. Embassy in Bolivia.

20 years ago — 1999

The Eau Claire school board will present to the City Council a plan for building a school in Lee Street Park to replace Boyd School.

35 years ago — 1984

The Eau Claire City Council gives a tentative OK to a sidewalk construction policy.