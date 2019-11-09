5 years ago — 2014
Rachel Funk-Johnson, co-owner of Excite! Wellness Studio in Chippewa Falls, creates Happee School, a virtual school to help people learn nutrition, fitness and gain motivation while connecting with others.
10 years ago — 2009
A proposed tuition increase at UW-Eau Claire called the Blugold Commitment could cost students an additional $1,500 annually phased in over four years, Chancellor Brian Levin-Stankevich announces.
20 years ago — 1999
Gold’n Plump Poultry halts production at its Chippewa Falls plant after the city issues an emergency boil-water notice because of excess coliform bacteria.
35 years ago — 1984
Beginning today, Eau Claire will have a choice in long-distance telephone carriers because of the breakup of AT&T.